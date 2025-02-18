  • home icon
  • "Ref you suck" - WWE fans furious with referee following major botch during RAW main event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:44 GMT
A controversial moment (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
The referee made quite a big botch in the main event of RAW, and Seth Rollins wasn't happy, nor was the crowd. They showcased their fury by telling the referee that he sucked.

The main event of RAW featured the qualifying match to determine the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match - with the winner of that bout going on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins faced his long-time rival Finn Balor for that final spot.

During the closing moments of the main event, Seth Rollins hit a Pedigree to Finn Balor, and while he kicked out at what felt like 2.9, the referee botched the count by very nearly touching the mat. Everyone was puzzled, and the fans chanted, "ref, you suck!" in protest of his decision.

Ultimately, Seth Rollins would prevail as RAW once again went off the air at the two-and-a-half-hour mark. Either way, Rollins would tell the referee that he had two words for him and hit the iconic DX cross-chop - much to the crowd's approval.

In reality, it was an honest mistake on the referee's part, and it's even commendable that his hand didn't touch the mat in what was a very near near-fall.

Rollins now joins CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest in what promises to be a stacked Elimination Chamber match.

Edited by Debottam Saha
