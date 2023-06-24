Create

Referee forces main event of SmackDown to be stopped after Solo Sikoa destroys 45-year-old legend

The enforcer of The Bloodline was in the main event of SmackDown
Solo Sikoa was in the main event of SmackDown

Solo Sikoa featured in the main event of SmackDown this week following his assault on The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland. 45-year-old legend Sheamus demanded a match against Sikoa which was granted to him, but the night didn't end as expected.

The two men had a sluggish main event which felt more like a brawl than a wrestling match, which was probably by design. But after Sikoa sent Sheamus into the timekeeper's area and broke the barricade down, the referee was forced to call a stop to the contest.

The referee waived off the match! 😱@WWESoloSikoa@HeymanHustle#SmackDown https://t.co/an1JZNKoAz

We're not sure whether it has been registered as a no-contest or a win for The Enforcer if The Bloodline, but we presume it's the former. Referee Jessika Carr saw the damage that was done by Solo Sikoa to Sheamus and decided to call an immediate halt to the contest by waiving the match off.

After this, Sikoa tried to inflict further damage upon the legend, only for The Usos to make the save.

The @WWEUsos have taken out @WWESoloSikoa! 🤯 #SmackDown https://t.co/mfFmwm5mns

The Usos would take out Solo Sikoa to stand tall a week before their big Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023. As for Paul Heyman, the Usos stared him down from the ring while he clasped his hands seemingly begging them not to to do anything to him.

