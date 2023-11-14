Referee repeatedly warned "he's getting worse" as he considered calling off Goldberg match in WWE

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently recalled how he considered stopping a match involving Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg lost to The Undertaker in the Super ShowDown 2019 main event in Saudi Arabia. Midway through the contest, Chioda noticed that the WCW legend had trouble performing basic moves after suffering a concussion.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, the official said he informed WWE's higher-ups through a headset that the former Universal Champion was struggling. He even asked whether they wanted him to bring an early end to the contest:

"I remember trying to talk to Gorilla [backstage area] going, 'What do I do? What do I do, man? Do I stop it? He's getting worse. He's getting worse. He's getting worse,'" Chioda stated. "Billy's like, 'Stand by, Chioda.' I'm like, 'Guys, let me know. He's just getting worse.' Because he didn't come off the rope. He was on the rope one time, he wouldn't come off."

The concussion took place when Goldberg accidentally landed head-first against the ring post while attempting a spear into the corner. Before the match, the WWE Hall of Famer had already busted his forehead open after headbutting a door backstage.

Mike Chioda explains why Goldberg vs. The Undertaker continued

After asking whether the match should stop, Mike Chioda did not receive a definitive response from WWE management.

At that point, the experienced referee knew the two opponents had to see the match out regardless of their physical conditions. He also noted how both men got paid a lot of money to compete in the main event:

"I didn't hear anything from Gorilla at that point," Chioda continued. "I'm thinking, 'Holy s**t.' Like, I know they paid us a lot of money to be here. I know they paid the talent I think a lot of money. I think Goldberg got a couple million. This one got this. I got my 200, you know, but it was like, they paid us a lot of money. I'm thinking, 'Gotta finish this, like the old-school way.' We did finish it, barely."

One of the most concerning moments occurred toward the end when Goldberg botched a Jackhammer, causing The Undertaker to land awkwardly on his neck. Chioda added that The Deadman was visibly upset in a character-breaking moment after the match.

