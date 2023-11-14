The Undertaker was "upset" and legitimately "p****d" after WWE match went wrong, referee recalls

Veteran referee Mike Chioda recently gave his take on the WWE Super ShowDown 2019 match between Goldberg and The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg cut his forehead open before the contest began after headbutting a door backstage. When the match started, things went from bad to worse for the WCW icon after he suffered a concussion. The rest of the bout featured several uncoordinated moves, including a botched Jackhammer from Goldberg.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Chioda recalled how The Undertaker was legitimately annoyed after the match:

"That was scary, real scary, man, and you know if you watch that match back again, 'Taker at the finish on the end of that match, he's just sitting up looking around p****d, like just kind of looked upset, you know, frustrated because I know 'Taker got jammed up a little bit too."

In 2022, The Undertaker addressed the Jackhammer botch in an interview on the True Geordie Podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said he may not have been able to stand up if he landed two inches to the side.

Mike Chioda on The Undertaker breaking character

It is well known that The Undertaker wanted to remain in character throughout his 30-year WWE career. The man behind The Deadman persona, Mark Calaway, did not start giving regular media interviews until 2020.

Mike Chioda knew by the legendary superstar's character-breaking reaction that he was shaken up by the Super ShowDown experience:

"You know, he wasn't in his normal Undertaker character. He just had a lot on his mind. He was just looking around. I'm just sitting on the outside of the ring going, 'Oh, s**t, Deadman's p****d.' Thank God everything worked out. You know, like everything, we got through that night."

After the Goldberg match, The Phenom only competed three more times before retiring in 2020. The final encounter of his career took place at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

What are your memories of the Super ShowDown 2019 match? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.