The Undertaker on Goldberg almost ending his career with a botched Jackhammer

The Undertaker believes he and Goldberg should not have attempted the Jackhammer spot during their infamous WWE Super ShowDown 2019 match.

Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the bout after colliding head-first with the ring post. From that moment on, the first-time-ever contest between the two legends was full of mistakes and uncoordinated moves.

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, Undertaker admitted that he should have used his experience to change their original plan for the match. The WWE icon also mentioned how Goldberg’s Jackhammer move could have seriously injured him:

“People are expecting big things because it’s Goldberg and it’s Undertaker… I’m thinking, ‘We gotta pay this off,'" said The Undertaker. "Maybe if I was working more often I would have recognized the fact that, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that.’ That was one of those instances where two inches [difference in landing], I don’t get up.” [27:25-27:53]

The Phenom defeated his fellow veteran in a main event lasting nine minutes and 35 seconds. The match is best remembered for Goldberg’s poorly executed Jackhammer, which resulted in The Deadman landing awkwardly on the back of his neck.

The Undertaker does not blame Goldberg for the Jackhammer botch

Goldberg received widespread criticism following the Super ShowDown match. RAW star Riddle even tweeted that the Hall of Famer is “unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else” as an in-ring competitor.

The Undertaker does not hold a grudge against the two-time Universal Champion, especially as he was concussed at the time:

“It’s one of those things that happened," The Undertaker continued. "He’s done that move a million times. I don’t know if he was concussed at that point yet. Part of that is because I’m not working a full schedule at that point. I’m not kicking on all my cylinders where I can recognize that, ‘Okay, maybe we shouldn’t do this.’” [26:56-27:24]

Fortunately, Undertaker’s career did not end that night against Goldberg. A month later, he joined forces with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019.

In 2020, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer defeated AJ Styles at Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 36 before retiring from wrestling after 34 years.

Please credit the True Geordie Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which legendary superstar do you prefer? Goldberg The Undertaker 1 votes so far