Referee responds to Sheamus after claiming that Gunther tapped out in controversial title match on SmackDown

The main event of SmackDown saw Gunther retain the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus. It wasn't without controversy, however, as many believed that Gunther tapped out to the former World Champion and that the title should have changed hands. However, referee Jessika Carr has something different to say.

There is no denying that referee Jessika Carr had the best view of what happened. She has denied that it was a tap-out, affirming that her decision was a fair one. Sheamus responded by saying that even legendary blind singer Stevie Wonder could have seen that.

However, the referee responded to the Celtic Warrior by stating that she understood his reaction, but assured him that Gunther didn't tap out.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess @WWESheamus I know you’re emotionally fired up right now, you and everyone knows (or should) that I’ll always call it down the middle and you can trust me. He didn’t tap. @WWESheamus I know you’re emotionally fired up right now, you and everyone knows (or should) that I’ll always call it down the middle and you can trust me. He didn’t tap.

Gunther would eventually pick up the victory thanks to his Imperium members, who provided an assist. The Brawling Brutes members Ridge Holland and Butch were told to sit out as the Celtic Warrior wanted to go at it on his own.

Unfortunately, for him, that decision didn't pay off. Holland and Butch would come out post-match to fight Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci as SmackDown went off the air.

Gunther has denied tapping out to Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has vehemently denied tapping out to Sheamus in the main event of SmackDown. However, the two taps and the angle were done specifically with the goal of continuing the feud - something that will likely be confirmed if The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium at Extreme Rules.

It wouldn't be surprising if The Brawling Brutes pick up the victory on Saturday Night. The six-man tag team bout will be a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

Do you think Gunther tapped out on SmackDown? Should The Celtic Warrior be the new Intercontinental Champion? Voice your thoughts in the comment section below!

