Sami Zayn set to face 22-time Champion after over 3 years next week on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 08, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Is the 3-time Intercontinental Champion a breath of fresh air for The Bloodline?
Sami Zayn has suddenly found himself being one of the most important parts of The Bloodline. Following his defeat on SmackDown, Zayn has officially been booked to face a 22-time Champion, Kofi Kingston.

In the eyes of many fans, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have been a breath of fresh air in the two-year-long Bloodline story.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn's challenge to The New Day to find a partner backfired, as the third man turned out to be none other than The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

He was the difference maker as The New Day pinned The Usos, seemingly setting themselves up for a future shot at the undisputed tag team titles.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, but until then, a big match has been made official for SmackDown after Extreme Rules. Zayn will take on Kofi Kingston in a singles match for the first time since May 2019.

The last time they faced off, Kingston was the reigning WWE Champion, just a little over a month into his reign. A lot has changed since then, including Zayn's importance in WWE and The Bloodline.

Will Solo Sikoa be able to help Zayn win? Or will the New Day's momentum continue? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

