Reggie discloses if he feels the pressure of WWE Royal Rumble being in his hometown (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Reggie is not stressed about the company's upcoming premium live event -- Royal Rumble -- being in his hometown.

Saturday's event in St. Louis will be a special one for the former 24/7 Champion as it could present him with an opportunity to compete in his hometown for the first time ever. Reggie is currently not part of the list of superstars announced for the over-the-top elimination bout.

Speaking about the Rumble with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, The Hometown Hero stated that the Royal Rumble homecoming does not add any extra pressure on him and if presented with an opportunity, he's going to do what he has always done.

"I'm not the kind of person to stress or put much pressure on myself. I'm a firm believer that if you're in that moment, you deserve to be in that moment. if you're in that spot, you deserve to be there. So you just do what you've been doing that got you there," he said. [from 1:20-2:44]

Reggie could possibly be a great addition to the WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the company's biggest and most entertaining events. The annual battle royal has seen multiple superstars showcase their athletic abilities in a creative manner to prevent themselves from getting eliminated.

Being a former acrobat himself, Reggie could be a great addition to the over-the-top elimination bout this year. The high-flyer has showcased exceptional feats of agility in the past, most notably during his run as the 24/7 Champion.

The RAW Superstar has come a long way in his career and has made a name for himself in the promotion. The former acrobat made his WWE debut in 2020 as the French sommelier for Carmella, where he would assist her throughout her feud with Sasha Banks.

Soon after ending his relationship with Carmella, Reggie dropped his French accent, stating he was not actually French and just used the former SmackDown Women's Champion to become a wrestler for the company.

The WWE Universe got to see a whole different side of the former Reginald during his 24/7 Championship run that saw him pull crazy spots with ease to escape the chasers.

While Reggie's place in the Rumble match is not confirmed yet, it may be a wonderful opportunity for the St. Louis fans to see him get the chance to compete.

