WWE alters Reginald's name and accent; Nia Jax reacts

WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald underwent a name alteration and accent change on the July 30 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Carmella’s former sommelier debuted on WWE television in December 2020 with a French accent. However, on this week’s WWE SmackDown, he spoke with an American accent during interviews before and after his match against Chad Gable.

Speaking in a WWE Network interview, Reginald – now known simply as Reggie – explained in-character that he pretended to be French for Carmella.

“Look, I’m not from France,” Reggie said. “I’m from St. Louis, Missouri. I’ve been a fan of WWE my entire life. I saw a poster that Carmella needed a sommelier. I thought, ‘I can do that.’ But she wanted me to speak French and also speak in a French accent. I’m like, ‘If I need to do this, I certainly can.’ But that was never the goal. My goal was to get a foot into the door and now I’m the 24/7 Champion.”

24/7 Champion Reggie informs the WWE Universe that he’s actually not French, he’s from St. Louis, and that the only reason he was speaking with that accent was because @CarmellaWWE asked him to. @ReginaldWWE pic.twitter.com/e4G3NY9OZQ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 31, 2021

Reggie's revelation came after he picked up a win over Chad Gable on WWE SmackDown. The athletic superstar looked on course to defeat the 2012 Olympian via pinfall before Otis threw him out of the ring to cause a disqualification.

Nia Jax’s reaction to Reginald’s accent change

WWE now refers to Reginald as Reggie on social media and WWE.com

Reggie aligned with Nia Jax in March 2021 following his three-month association with Carmella. The former Cirque du Soleil star’s alliance with Jax abruptly ended when she headbutted him on the July 19 episode of WWE RAW.

Jax, whose tag team partner Shayna Baszler convinced her to cut ties with Reggie, reacted to his accent change on Twitter.

Umm what happened to his accent?! 🤔🤔🤔🤔 @ReginaldWWE you were right @QoSBaszler — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 31, 2021

Reggie won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa moments after Jax’s betrayal. Since then, he has retained the title against R-Truth on WWE RAW and Chad Gable on WWE SmackDown.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram