SmackDown Results: Sasha Banks returns; Roman Reigns' real SummerSlam opponent revealed 

John Cena kicked off SmackDown and gave us a recap of what happened last week up to the point where Roman Reigns accepted Finn Balor's challenge. He said that Roman proved he was scared of Cena by refusing his proposal for SummerSlam.

Cena said the WWE Universe was done caring about Roman; which is why he needed to change his gimmick so often, unlike himself.

Baron Corbin showed up and said that he was down bad and asked John for help. Cena asked the audience if he should help and the crowd provided a mixed response. Cena gave Corbin some money but Corbin wanted more, like a movie job.

Cena refused and Corbin called him a Hollywood sellout. Cena hit Corbin with an Attitude Adjustment before walking out on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Mysterio had the upper hand early in the match and got a near fall off a hurricanrana and a bulldog from the corner. Uso was sent outside before Rey missed a dive over the ropes and walked into a superkick.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Uso was in control but missed a superplex before Rey hit a senton and a crossbody for a near fall. Jimmy was set up for the 619 but Jey saved him from ringside. Rey hit a dive over the ropes onto both The Usos.

Rey set both Usos up for 619s on either side of the ring and hit the move on Jey but Jimmy countered him. Jimmy went for a Samoan Drop but Rey reversed it and pinned Uso with the help of Dominik on SmackDown.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B

Bianca Belair was out next to celebrate 110 days of her championship reign. Carmella walked out and reminded us that she held that same title for 130 days at one point, asking for a rematch.

