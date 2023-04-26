"Reigns is that guy"- Four-time WWE Champion refused to end The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Edge revealed that he was presented with an opportunity to end The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania. The Rated R Superstar added that he declined the offer.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is one of the biggest laurels in the pro wrestling world. The Deadman remained undefeated in the first 21 WrestleManias he participated in, with Brock Lesnar handing him his first defeat at the event in 2014.

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Edge revealed that he was presented with the idea of ending the streak before his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24.

"Yeah so we were gonna meet in the main event of WrestleMania 24 and I think the streak at that point was 15-0. It was kinda thrown by me, like, 'What do you think?' I was like, 'Absolutely not, why would we do that? That makes zero sense to me. I'm already a made man, I'm in the main event of WrestleMania, what's it gonna do for me?' Sure, it would do something, I guess but let's save that, let's save that for somebody who can really use that boost."

The Rated R Superstar further added that he believes Roman Reigns should have been the guy to achieve the historic feat.

"To me, as years start going by, I said, Reigns is that guy. It wasn't my call but when it was brought to my attention or at least thrown by me as an option, I just thought no because it was just as important as the World Championships at WrestleMania, so why take away one of our marquee attractions." [50:40 - 51:41]

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 33

While Roman Reigns was not chosen to end The Undertaker's streak, the Tribal Chief did secure a victory over the Phenom at the Showcase of Immortals. Reigns and The Deadman collided in a 'No Holds Barred Match' at WrestleMania 33, where the former became the second ever WWE Superstar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania after Brock Lesnar.

However, the win did not elevate Reigns to the level WWE would have hoped for. The Samoan, however, turned things around as he turned heel in 2020. He is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history and has shown no signs of slowing down.

