"Release her now”, "Triple H is such a fraud” – Fans devastated with 37-year-old RAW star's booking since her return to WWE

WWE has brought back several formerly released stars under the new regime of Triple H. While Candice LeRae was not among those who were released, she did make her return to the promotion after Hunter took charge of the creative team. However, her booking since her return has been a cause of major concern among fans.

Candice LeRae was a part of NXT during her first stint with the company. She won the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion with Indi Hartwell and was a prominent member of the developmental brand. However, she did not renew her contract with the global juggernaut as she had to take a hiatus from pro wrestling due to pregnancy.

The 37-year-old returned to her old hunting ground in September last year, but this time on the main roster. However, she has been treated like an afterthought since the comeback and has not been involved in any prominent storylines.

Questions were once again raised about her direction in the company after she failed to make an impact in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Turmoil on last night's RAW. Candice teamed up with Indi Hartwell in the bout but the duo were the first team to get eliminated.

Candice LeRae's last win on WWE RAW came in February

Candice LeRae's second stint with WWE has been lackluster, to say the least. The 37-year-old hasn't been involved in a single feud and rarely features on TV programming. The Way member has also not wrestled on any premium live events other than Royal Rumble since her return last year.

Candice's last victory on RAW came back in February when she defeated Piper Niven in a short match. The former NXT star has since then lost multiple singles and tag team matches, while all her victories have been on Main Event or the live circuit.

WWE did tease a feud between LeRae and Nikki Cross after the former's return, but the storyline was abruptly dropped. The two women have been treading water in the last few months.

However, with Candice once again teaming with Indi Hartwell, fans will be hoping that the two can replicate their NXT success and win the Women's Tag Team Championship on the main roster as well.

What do you think of Candice LeRae's booking since her return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

