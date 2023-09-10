"Release the poor guy," "He deserves better" - WWE Universe devastated with former world champion's booking over the last year

WWE is arguably the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, with some of the very best stars competing to find their place in the company. However, a stacked roster often leaves quite a few names without a proper creative direction.

One such star is Dolph Ziggler, who has been a part of the Stamford-based for nearly two decades. While The Showoff has enjoyed some of this time at the top of the card and even won the world title on a couple of occasions, he has largely been treated as an afterthought.

Ziggler's booking over the last few years has seemingly been poor and inconsistent, to say the least. He has not been involved in any notable feuds, and it was recently pointed out on social media that the star has not won a match on TV programming in 300 days.

The abovementioned fact caused a major uproar among fans, with many agreeing that the veteran's booking has been below par for most of his career.

Dolph Ziggler's last win on RAW came back on November 14, 2022, when he defeated Austin Theory via DQ. His last pinfall or submission win came over a year ago.

Dolph Ziggler's recent feud on WWE RAW was abruptly dropped

Besides not winning a match in 300 days, Dolph Ziggler has also been absent from TV programming for the last few months.

The Showoff was last seen on WWE RAW in May earlier this year when his match against JD McDonagh ended in a double countout. The duo looked set to feud further, but the plans were abruptly nixed. Moreover, the former World Heavyweight Champion has also been absent from live shows since the bout.

Ziggler signed with WWE in 2004 and is nearing 20 years with the company. During this time, he has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice. The Showoff has also won the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Titles, besides being the 22nd Triple Crown Champion.

He also appeared in NXT in 2022 and even defeated Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. However, he did not hold the gold for long.

Ziggler was a part of the tag team division alongside Robert Roode before the latter's injury. There is still no word on The Glorious One's return, and it seems like The Showoff will have to tread water as a singles star for now.