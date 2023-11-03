Released WWE Superstar's new name revealed

A former WWE Superstar has now adopted a new name following his release in September.

Mace, fka Dio Maddin, and Mansoor did incredibly well as The Maximum Male Models, along with Maxxine Dupri. Maxxine later aligned with Alpha Academy, and Mace and Mansoor didn't do much following the split. The two stars were released in September, along with several other big names.

Mace and Mansoor recently did an AMA session on Reddit's Squared Circle subreddit. The duo was listed as Mase Madden and Mansoor. It seems like Mase Madden is a combination of the former WWE Superstar's past two monikers. Before Brennan Williams was Mace in the Retribution stable, he performed under the ring name Dio Maddin.

Mace revealed an interesting backstage story after his WWE release

Mace and Mansoor have been hosting occasional Twitch sessions since their release. In one of the streams, Mace revealed that WWE higher-ups once told him, Dijak, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman, to have a real fight on an episode of RAW.

"That was my other favorite matchup until Paris was me and Dijak versus Drew [McIntyre] and Braun [Strowman] because they go out, they said, ‘Listen, you guys are some big b*tches. You guys go out there and you just beat each other’s a** for real.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ So we went out there… Everything was safe, but it was all heavy. I was beat up by the end of it and we got to the back and Vince [McMahon], he looked at us like he wanted to hug us. He’s like, ‘Man, you guys looked like you had fun out there. Wish I could have been out there with you [he laughed]." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Now that Mace has changed his name, one wonders what's next for him in the near future. Both Mace and Mansoor are incredibly talented athletes and would do well in any company that they land in.

Share your thoughts on Mace's new moniker in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think