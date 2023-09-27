Released WWE star, Drew McIntyre, and others were told to "beat each other’s a** for real" in RAW match

WWE higher-ups allegedly told four superstars to have a real fight on RAW back in 2021.

Mace and Mansoor have had a lot of fun reminiscing about their time in WWE following their release. The duo shared many memories from their WWE stint in a Twitch stream.

Mace opened up about a tag team match that took place back in April 2021, where Mace and Dijak took on Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on an episode of RAW.

As per Mace, WWE told the four stars to "go out there" and have a real fight. After the match, Vince McMahon approached them and seemed quite happy with what happened in the ring.

"That was my other favorite matchup until Paris was me and Dijak versus Drew [McIntyre] and Braun [Strowman] because they go out, they said, ‘Listen, you guys are some big b*tches. You guys go out there and you just beat each other’s a** for real.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ So we went out there… Everything was safe, but it was all heavy. I was beat up by the end of it and we got to the back and Vince [McMahon], he looked at us like he wanted to hug us. He’s like, ‘Man, you guys looked like you had fun out there. Wish I could have been out there with you [he laughed]." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Mace and Mansoor were two of many stars that WWE recently let go

In a mass layoff, World Wrestling Entertainment recently released many notable names. Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, and Dolph Ziggler were some of the most notable names that were let go.

Mansoor and Mace are still relatively young and in incredible shape. Only time will tell what's next for the duo following their release. They have assured fans that they will be streaming regularly in the near future.

