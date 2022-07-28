"I always had a great working relationship with Triple H" - Released female star seemingly open to WWE return

Maria Kanellis recently opened up about the possibility of a WWE return. This comes after a massive management change in the company that has seen Triple H get an important new role.

Vince McMahon's WWE retirement has led to Stephanie McMahon taking over as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Triple H is also back in business as he will be the creative head during an exciting era of WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Maria Kanellis said she shared a positive backstage relationship with The Game. The former 24/7 Champion also mentioned her husband Mike Kanellis' experience in NXT and ended the tweet with a few interesting comments, seemingly confirming that the couple would consider working for WWE again.

"The wrestling world is wild right now. I always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett liked his brief time in @WWENXT . The right opportunity is always timing meets talent. If it's the right time, then it's the right time. @WWE," tweeted Maria Kanellis.

Many familiar faces could return to Triple H's WWE

Fans are excited about WWE entering Triple H's regime as the former world champion earned his stripes by growing NXT into a compelling brand. There is also a sense of optimism among many released talent, who now have a shot at re-signing with the promotion they left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old star and her husband were also released from WWE as part of the budget cuts in 2020. Before the recent shakeup in management, Maria Kanellis revealed — while responding to a fan tweet — that she would not rejoin WWE until it had a different set of decision-makers.

The controversies surrounding Vince McMahon have kickstarted an unforeseen chain of events at the corporate level, and there are a lot of expectations from the current bosses.

Paul Levesque could begin showcasing his vision for the main roster following SummerSlam. Moreover, there is speculation regarding multiple former superstars who could get back into the WWE fold.

Who would you like Triple H and his team to get back for a surprise WWE return? Share your picks in the comments section below.

