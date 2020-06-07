Released former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder was made fun of for approaching Vince McMahon

Zack Ryder was made fun of for trying to get a better spot in WWE and approaching Vince McMahon.

The Superstar tried his best to get a better position on the roster.

Zack Ryder was recently released from WWE along with a number of other Superstars as a part of their cost-cutting measures. Ryder had been in WWE for a long time, during which his run was a rather bumpy roller coaster ride, with no consistency in his booking. During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, Zack Ryder revealed that he was made fun of for the way he pitched stories to Vince McMahon.

Zack Ryder was teased for approaching WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Zack Ryder was in the middle of a big slump in his WWE career, where he was rarely featured on television, and even if he was, it was usually to lose to another opponent. During this time, he decided that enough was enough, and decided to approach Vince McMahon. He had not had a match on WWE RAW in a whole year.

After years of being on the sidelines, @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins are determined to get their joint #WrestleMania moment in @MetLifeStadium. #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/aH3UkCmNhl — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2019

Ryder also recently mentioned how heartbroken he was when his first push involving John Cena came to a nasty end.

In the end, he wanted to do something on RAW very badly, and so dressed up well in his suit and went to talk to Vince McMahon. Vince heard out his ideas and said that he actually liked most of them. He went on to ask Ryder for a write-up of the ideas.

Zack Ryder was really enthusiastic at this point, having finally gotten a chance to make the WWE Chairman give him a chance to be featured on television. So he wrote up the entire idea, and then even had a cover sheet for it, almost as if it was a school project. He was ready and walking around the locker room with the ideas when other WWE Superstars saw him and found the entire thing rather funny. They made fun of him for approaching Vince McMahon with what looked like a school project and took pictures of him with his pitches.

Ryder admitted that at this point, he was doing all he could to get a better position on the show and in WWE as a whole. He needed to approach Vince McMahon and so he was trying his best so that the WWE boss would listen to him.

"During that time, you know Hawkins, you think it's bad losing every match, I didn't have a match on RAW in a year. I dress up in my suit and try to talk to Vince. One day, here's a funny story. I went to him one week, and he's like great ideas. Next week, bring it to me in writing. So the next week, I typed it up like it was a school project. I had the cover sheet and everything. I'm walking around the locker room, and people are making fun of me taking the picture of Zack Ryder pitches, but at that point, I was doing whatever I could." - h/t Wrestling Inc

Thankfully, this time things would work out for Zack Ryder and he would team up with Curt Hawkins, to end Hawkins' losing streak at WWE WrestleMania.

While Vince McMahon and WWE would later release Ryder, this run was one of his more memorable ones in the company.