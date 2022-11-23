Released star comments on WWE's future under Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Percy Watson shared his thoughts on the company's future under Triple H's direction.

Hunter took over the keys to the company's creative department earlier this year in July after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling. Percy was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years before getting released in 2013. He returned in 2016 as a commentator and worked on NXT, 205 Live, and WWE Main Event before leaving again in 2019.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Watson stated that the company's future is safe with Triple H as the latter has learned the craft from Vince McMahon over the years.

"Do I think WWE is in safe hands with Triple H? Yeah, absolutely. I mean, this guy's been in the game forever, and he's learned directly under Vince for like, a number of decades. He's always been a part of creative, you know, especially with NXT. NXT became really, really popular, really, really quick. So, to answer your question, absolutely, I don't see why not," he noted. [27:20 - 27:47]

Vince Russo is not impressed with Triple H's work in WWE

It has been nearly four months since Hunter took over the reins of WWE. The 14-time world champion has made several alterations to the company's product since then, including bringing back many formerly released stars.

However, Vince Russo believes that RAW lacks coherent storylines and segments that could attract new fans. Here's what the former WWE head writer had to say on Legion of RAW:

"Name me one thing that hooked you on tonight's show that would bring you back next week. Name me one segment or one character, name me one story where you actually sat there for three hours and said, 'Oh, I'm definitely coming back next week.' I don't know why I would come back to this show. Triple H has to look in the mirror and ask himself that question," Russo said.

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth Nobody can honestly tell me Raw is a great show.



I think Triple H is starting to feel that third hour. Nobody can honestly tell me Raw is a great show. I think Triple H is starting to feel that third hour.

Despite Russo's comments, it is safe to say that the overall product has improved under Triple H's regime. The fan reactions and increased ratings are a testament to that.

Do you agree with Russo's comments? Or do you think Watson is right? Sound off below, and let us know!

