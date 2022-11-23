“I don’t know why I would come back to this show” - WWE veteran sends harsh message to Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the state of RAW under Triple H.

Hunter took over the keys to the company's creative department in July this year after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling. Since then, he has tweaked several aspects of the product and brought back multiple formerly released stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that there is nothing on RAW that captures the attention of the audience.

"Say tonight was my first time watching RAW. As a viewer, I'm gonna try this out. I never watched it before. I'm gonna watch this show. Bro, name me one thing that hooked you on tonight's show that would bring you back next week. Name me one segment or one character, name me one story where you actually sat there for three hours and said, 'Oh, I'm definitely coming back next week.'" [1:04:45 - 1:05:21]

The former WWE personality added that Hunter needs to do better as a head booker.

"I don't know why I would come back to this show. Triple H has to look in the mirror and ask himself that question." [1:06:24 - 1:06:36]

Fans have been discontent with Triple H's booking of two WWE stars on RAW

Many fans have recently expressed their disaffection with the way Triple H has booked Mustafa Ali and Johnny Gargano on RAW.

While Ali has been a part of brutal beatdowns at the hands of Bobby Lashley over the last few weeks, Johnny Gargano has also suffered multiple losses in his last few outings on the red brand.

The former NXT Champion's theme music was also altered on RAW this week, which did not sit well with many fans. It was followed by Gargano losing to Omos in under five minutes.

Mustafa Ali, meanwhile, has been chasing the United States Championship over the last few editions of RAW. However, the former 205 Live star has only suffered assaults from Lashley and Theory and is not a part of the title match at Survivor Series.

