Released star hilariously reacts to Nikki Cross' botch on a recent WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Damo Mackle has taken to social media to tease his wife Nikki Cross about her botch on a recent WWE RAW.

On Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago, Cross captured the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke. Nikki was later seen in a backstage segment, holding the title as she walked with IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. As she walked with the heel faction, she tossed the 24/7 Championship belt into a nearby trashcan. However, she missed, and the title fell onto the floor instead.

Nikki recently took to Twitter to post a recreation of herself failing to get the 24/7 Championship in the trash. Now, Cross' husband and former WWE Superstar Damian Mackle, or Big Damo, has taken to social media to react to Nikki's self-deprecating post. In his response, Damo noted that Cross was now 0-2 in trying to throw the title in the trash.

"0 for 2 ffs" he wrote

Nikki was also added to the Women's WarGames match, on the side of Damage CTRL. Rhea Ripley was also added to the team on last night's episode RAW.

Nikki Cross responded to Big Damo's joke

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also took to Twitter to respond to her husband's joke.

Nikki noted that her husband must've made the post because he was 'feeling brave.' She then joked that this was because he wouldn't be seeing her for a week.

"You being cheeky because you knows you ain’t going to see me for a week and you feeling brave." she wrote

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiASH @DamoMackle You being cheeky because you knows you ain’t going to see me for a week and you feeling brave @DamoMackle You being cheeky because you knows you ain’t going to see me for a week and you feeling brave 😜

Formerly Killian Dain in WWE NXT, Big Damo is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He was even part of the SAnitY faction alongside Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and briefly, Sawyer Fulton.

What did you think of Big Damo's comments? Are you enjoying the more unhinged Nikki Cross? Are you sad that the 24/7 Championship was retired? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes