Released star hints at major reunion outside WWE

A recently released star has hinted at a major reunion outside WWE. The promotion is currently building up to Elimination Chamber 2025, which will take place next month in Toronto, Canada.

Cedric Alexander's tenure with the promotion came to an end earlier this week as he was released by the company. The veteran used to be a member of The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP are now in All Elite Wrestling and are known as The Hurt Syndicate. Alexander took to his Instagram story today to hint that the group could reunite soon by sharing an image of their action figures together.

Alexander teases potential reunion with former faction. [Image credit: Screenshot from Cedric Alexander's Instagram story]

The Hurt Syndicate has already found success in All Elite Wrestling. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Private Party on the January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy shares his thoughts on former WWE star Bobby Lashley joining AEW

Popular AEW star Orange Cassidy recently commented on Bobby Lashley joining the company and noted that the former WWE Superstar was intimidating.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cassidy noted that Lashley was very impressive and stood out from the rest of the roster. The former champion added that he hoped The All Mighty wouldn't try to fight him anytime soon.

"Impressive, gigantic. He is, you know, he walks around, and he is here, and you can definitely tell he is a different breed of a person, of a human being. He is intimidating and very very impressive, and I just hope he doesn't wanna fight me anytime soon," he said. [4:47 onwards]

Cedric Alexander is a former Cruiserweight Champion and won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Shelton Benjamin during his time as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Alexander and if he will get the chance to reunite with The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.

