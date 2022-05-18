''I delivered what I believe to be one of my best promos ever”- Released star recalls backstage fight with Vince McMahon over a promo

Vince McMahon is known to be very particular about what superstars get to say in their promos. However, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, once had to fight with Vince McMahon to get a promo changed. He didn't want to follow the script handed to him, so he fought tooth and nail to deliver the promo the way he wanted.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were tag team partners for most of their WWE run. However, the two split up and were set to face each other at Great Balls of Fire. Amore was handed a script which he believed was horrible, so he opted to handle the matter with McMahon.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, he discussed about rivalry with Cass. He described how the company gave them hot and cold treatment. nZo also recalled the time he had to fight to get a promo changed by the WWE Chairman.

“This writer handed me a sh*tty promo," said nZo. "I marched into Vince’s office at Great Balls of Fire and I said ‘I ain’t f**king saying this. This is what I want to f**king say.’ He didn’t like it. He didn’t want to do it. I fought again. I fought again. And Vince said ‘Okay.’ And I went out there and I delivered what I believe to be one of my best promos ever.” [H/t Wrestling Inc.]

Vince McMahon released both Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Both Enzo and Cass were released by WWE in 2018. Amore had become the centerpiece of the budding cruiserweight division, and he won the Cruiserweight Championship twice. However, due to some allegations against him, the company decided to cut ties with Amore.

He currently works for MLW and also makes regular appearances on the independent circuit. His former tag team partner Big Cass, now known as W.Morrissey, is a part of IMPACT Wrestling and made his AEW debut a few weeks ago.

Edited by Colin Tessier