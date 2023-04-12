Released star reveals he returned to WWE under a new role for a brief period of time

Former WWE star Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) has revealed that he returned to the company in a new role for a brief period of time.

The luchador signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013. He was initially part of NXT before moving up to the main roster in 2015 as a part of The Lucha Dragons. However, he became a prominent member of the singles division after Sin Cara suffered an injury, even winning the United States Championship. His eight-year tenure with the company ended when he was released in April 2021.

It was reported in November 2022 that the former WWE star was at NXT live events for the week, serving as a guest coach and producer. Kalisto confirmed the rumors during a recent chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions:

"I got an opportunity to train as a coach on NXT. Seeing that view from that side, I learned a lot more. I produced two matches. It was great. Me, Terry Taylor, and Norman [Smiley] as producers. From that view, and producing a match, it was great. I learned so much." (H/T- Fightful)

Samuray Del Sol talked about working with WWE as a producer

Samuray Del Sol also shared his experience of working as a producer during his return to WWE. The former United States Champion stated that he chose a "hands-on" approach to teaching the performers, adding that it was an exciting role:

"I'm a hands-on person. So when I was in there, I like showing the moves and bumping for them. The stuff they're doing now, it's great. Being on that side of the producing team, made me realize that if I was producing myself, I would be like, 'Be more happy, jump, do something on this time. Lucha, lucha, right time.' I would correct myself and my timings from the beginning to the end. I would critique myself and see my own self back when I started at NXT and be like, 'Don't be nervous.' I would say to myself, 'More character.' I was screaming, I lost my voice the whole time. I was really excited to work with everybody in NXT."

Kalisto has wrestled for multiple promotions since leaving WWE in 2021. The star even appeared on AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Aero Star to take on FTR.

