Former United States Champion working as a guest coach at WWE's Performance Center

It was recently reported that former United States Champion Kalisto recently worked as a guest coach at WWE's Performance Center.

Kalisto, who is currently working under the name Samuray del Sol, ended his 8-year tenure with the company when he was released in April 2021. Since then, he has wrestled sporadically across the U.S. and U.K. The Luchador even appeared on the November 3, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Aero Star to take on FTR.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, the former Cruiserweight Champion was recently spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The report even states that Kalisto was seen at a recent NXT live event, working as a producer.

There is no update on a potential WWE return for the high-flyer. However, several formerly released Superstars have found their way back to Stamford since Triple H came to power as the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative for the company.

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto teamed up with Sasha Banks on a unique project

Former WWE Superstar Kalisto and his wife Abigail Rodriguez have teamed up for a new business venture with Mercedes Vernado (aka Sasha Banks). The project, called Kanndela, is a line of CBD products.

In a recent interview with Cannabis & Tech Today, Banks revealed how CBD has helped her with the pain and stress of being a full-time professional wrestler over the years:

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt," Sasha Banks said. "And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

Mercedes recently shared a picture of the three business partners posing at a promotional event for Kanndela.

Sasha, along with her tag partner Naomi, walked out of WWE in May. It has nearly been 6 months since the two last appeared on either RAW or SmackDown. With The Boss now pursuing several non-wrestling ventures, many wonder if she will be making a return soon.

