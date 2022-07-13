"Wasn't a big fan of what Triple H did to me"- Released star says he doesn't keep up with WWE anymore (Exclusive)

Tino Sabbatelli revealed that he no longer follows WWE with keen interest after the way his release was handled by Triple H and other higher-ups.

Tino was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years before getting released from his contract in 2020. He returned to the company in October for a second run but was once again let go without getting a chance to prove himself.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Sabbatelli stated that he doesn't keep up with WWE's current product, aside from following what his girlfriend, Mandy Rose, does.

"Obviously, you know my girlfriend Mandy Rose [is there], I'm a big Mandy Rose fan," said Sabbatelli. "I watch all her matches. I just watched her match 20 minutes ago. Since I got out last summer and I didn't really like the way it all went down and wasn't a big fan of what Triple H did to me. I don't watch the product every week anymore."

The former NXT star noted that he's a fan of Randy Orton, and he watches some of his matches, but he has distanced himself from the product since his departure.

"I've always been a huge fan of Randy Orton. Always watched, and study Randy Orton. I still watch some matches of Randy, but I've kind of distanced myself a little bit since my outing. I still have an itch because I know the character, Tino could be a megastar. I've had people in the industry, who've been inside of WWE for 15-20 years on the writing side, personally text me and say that I am the biggest dropped ball they've seen of being a star. That means a lot to me and that kind of motivates me to maybe give it another run," he added. (from 18:29 to 19:36)

Tino Sabbatelli thanked Triple H for giving him opportunity in WWE

Tino Sabbatelli signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2014. He was assigned to the NXT brand, with most of his appearances for the company coming on house shows.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone in the same interview, Sabbatelli stated that he's grateful to Triple H for giving him an opportunity after his time in the NFL.

"It was one of those things for me," Sabbatelli recalled. "I was so humbled and so grateful for the opportunity. Coming from the NFL, Triple H gave me the opportunity of being a true professional athlete and continue to be a professional athlete after my NFL career was over." (From 4:01 - 4:15)

Sabbatelli played in the NFL for six years before joining Vince McMahon's global juggernaut in October 2014. He also made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling after which he returned to WWE for a short second stint.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

