Released stars "hurt Karrion Kross and his act," according to former WWE wrestler

Karrion Kross has featured regularly on WWE television over the last year. Stevie Richards, a WWE talent between 1999 and 2008, believes the two-time NXT Champion's character has been damaged due to the Final Testament storyline.

In January 2024, Kross joined forces with AOP duo Akam and Rezar, Paul Ellering, and his wife Scarlett to form the villainous Final Testament. The group recently separated after WWE released Akam, Rezar, and Ellering.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards told host James Romero that the five-person faction felt like a weaker version of The Judgment Day:

"I think it hurt Karrion Kross and his act because, like you said, Judgment Day Temu or Alibaba Judgment Day, and Karrion Kross is a loner. Killer Kross [Kross' name before WWE], more specifically, from looking at the past, is a loner." [2:56 – 3:10]

The Final Testament's biggest moment came at WrestleMania XL. On the second night of the event, AOP and Kross lost a Philadelphia Street Fight against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Stevie Richards compares Karrion Kross' group to Right to Censor

In July 2000, Stevie Richards became the leader of the Right to Censor faction. Bull Buchanan, The Goodfather, Ivory, and Val Venis were also part of the unpopular WWE group, which split up in June 2001.

Elaborating on The Final Testament's presentation, Richards said Karrion Kross' involvement with the stable was reminiscent of his Right to Censor run:

"He [Kross] has the woman with him, but truly he's a loner. He's one of those people that's mythical, but then you put him in the Right to Censor leader type of thing cutting the promo. It just didn't make sense." [3:11 – 3:26]

Kross has not competed in a televised match since the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. On that occasion, he teamed up with AOP and The Miz to beat The Wyatt Sicks.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

