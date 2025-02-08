Who are AOP? What they did in WWE before getting released

WWE has reportedly made some significant changes behind the scenes as they have released several talents with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching. One of the notable names released by the Stamford-based promotion is the tag team of AOP, along with their manager Paul Ellering.

Authors of Pain and Ellering returned to in-ring action in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024 after initially being released in 2020. While reports suggested they had been re-signed in 2022, the duo did not show up until much later. Their second stint in the company began strongly as they immediately targeted Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits upon their comeback. They also teamed up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux to form a brand-new faction called The Final Testament.

Akam and Rezar, collectively known as the Authors of Pain in the Stamford-based promotion, are best known for their time in the sports entertainment juggernaut. They have created several memorable moments on Monday Night RAW as part of The Final Testament and recently had a significant feud with The Wyatt Six.

The duo is also well-known for their dominant run in NXT, where they won the WWE Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2016. They briefly debuted on the main roster after parting ways with their manager Ellering. However, following a short successful stint, AOP lost its momentum when Akam had to be sidelined due to an injury. Multiple reliable sources have confirmed their recent release.

More major WWE releases confirmed

The Authors of Pain and their manager Paul Ellering were one of the more shocking releases, as the Stamford-based promotion continues to make more cuts, with sources continuing to reveal shocking names one after another.

Cedric Alexander and Blair Davenport are the other significant stars whose run in WWE has come to an end supposedly. Along with these stars, Sonya Deville too is reportedly on the way out, after she was informed that her contract would not be renewed.

It seems more names could be added to the list. It appears the Stamford-based promotion is conducting a budget cut similar to the one they had last year when they inked a deal with Netflix. The WWE Universe should stay tuned for further updates on releases.

