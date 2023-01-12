Released stars post throwback picture with Stephanie McMahon following WWE departure

Former WWE stars The Singh Brothers, aka The Bollywood Boyz, posted an old picture with Stephanie McMahon following the latter's departure from the company.

The Billion Dollar Princess announced on Tuesday that she'd be stepping down from her position as the company's co-CEO. Stephanie's decision came a few days after Vince McMahon announced his return from retirement. Vince was unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman a few hours after his daughter's resignation.

Ever since announcing her exit, Stephanie McMahon has received a lot of love and support from the wrestling world. The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh), who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years, also seemingly paid tribute to their former boss.

The duo posted a throwback picture from the company's tour of India that saw Stephanie dance with Sunil and Samir to a Bollywood song. You can check out the post below:

Sunil and Samir kickstarted their WWE careers in 2016. They made their main roster debut as The Singh Brothers and assisted Jinder Mahal in his run as the world champion. The duo was released from their contracts in 2021, following which they returned to the independent circuit. They also recently showed up in AEW during a taping of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Stephanie McMahon was a part of WWE for nearly 25 years

Stephanie McMahon had been a part of her dad's company since the WWF days. She started working for the promotion when she was 13 and joined the company full-time after her graduation in 1998.

The Billion Dollar Princess has worked in various capacities for WWE, ranging from Executive Vice President to Chief Brand Officer. In July last year, Vince McMahon had to step down from his position in the company following misconduct allegations. Stephanie then stepped up to be the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. She was later appointed as the Chairwoman after Mr. McMahon announced his retirement.

However, things have changed in the last few days as Vince is back from his retirement. The 77-year-old reportedly plans to sell the global juggernaut. Amid all the speculations, Stephanie McMahon also announced her resignation from WWE. Her husband, Triple H, is still in charge of the company's creative department.

