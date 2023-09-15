Released superstar claims WWE 'missed the boat' by ignoring major title opportunity

Former WWE Star Tyler Breeze recently talked about his run in the company, especially as part of the popular team 'Breezango.'

The duo of Breeze and Fandango was one of the most entertaining teams. They organically got over with their 'Fashion Files' segments but could not make an in-ring impact as they often suffered defeats. However, they succeeded on NXT and eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2020.

Recently, speaking on the Unscriptify Podcast, Breeze was asked about whether he thought they would have become the tag champions on WWE's main roster.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think it would have ever happened on RAW or SmackDown. There was a time where we got really hot as a babyface tag team and they were really behind what we were doing. They loved the Fashion Files. We did some in-ring promos with New Day, and we were right in there with them. It was right there where they could have done something good with us."

Speaking about challenging for the title, he confessed that there was a time when he felt that WWE had 'missed the boat' considering how over they were at one point.

“There was one or two times where they were going to make us number one contenders or do something, and it was the only time where I thought, ‘Man, I think they missed the boat on how hot we were right there.’ Going to NXT was the right call.” [ H/T WrestleTalk ]

Breeze was later released by WWE in 2021, but is currently in contract with the firm as a creator for the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze was worried about taking a particular Adam Cole move

Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole enjoyed lengthy spells in NXT, where they crossed paths several times.

While speaking on the Unscriptify Podcast, Breeze was skeptical about taking the AEW star's finisher, a modified Canadian Destroyer called the Panama Sunrise. He noted that he was unsure if he could make the move look good.

"I was working with Cole, and I went, 'I don't know if I can take your little Canadian Destroyer, I don't know if I can take it.' I see people and they would take it crazy and I went, 'I don't know how you do that. I don't know if I can do that safely and make it look good.'"

Breeze currently wrestles on the independent circuit while working as a content creator for the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. On the other hand, Cole is part of the AEW roster and is the current ROH Tag Team Champion alongside MJF.

Do you think Breezango deserved a title reign on WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments.