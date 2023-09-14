Former WWE star explains challenges he faced working with Adam Cole

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about one of the more difficult aspects he faced while working with AEW's Adam Cole.

Tyler Breeze enjoyed a lengthy spell in WWE, spending much of his time there in NXT. On the company's developmental brand, Breeze had several encounters with Adam Cole.

Speaking to Ikuzo Unscripted, Breeze revealed that he was worried about taking Cole's finisher, a modified Canadian Destroyer dubbed "Panama Sunrise":

"I was working with Cole, and I went, 'I don't know if I can take your little Canadian Destroyer, I don't know if I can take it.' Now, you see a lot of them. Before, it used to be a big deal, now it's not really a thing." [H/T: Fightful]

Prince Pretty would go on to explain that the reason he was worried about being on the receiving end of the maneuver was not because he was scared of the injuries that may incur but rather because he was fearful that he would not be able to make the move "look good":

"I see people and they would take it crazy and I went, 'I don't know how you do that. I don't know if I can do that safely and make it look good.' Me, personally, I wouldn't be worried so much about me getting hurt because he's never hurt anybody with it, but I just don't think I can make it look as good as I'd want to, so I would be like, 'Hey, if you do something else, I can make it look really good and I'd rather do that one,' not so much scared to take it or as a danger thing, just more of a, I'd hate to build a really good match and just let the air out of it by taking a bad move that looks like cr*p." [H/T: Fightful]

Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze share a unique bond from their time in WWE

While it is common for co-workers to develop strong friendships, you may be hard-pressed to find a bond as solid in the wrestling world as that between Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and other stars.

Along with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) and Xavier Woods, the quartet known as DaParty entertained fans around the world with their regularly uploaded gaming content.

Cole has gone on record to name the other members of the group as "three of [his] close friends," and their content most certainly relays that sentiment. Their shared love of video games has seemingly formed an unbreakable relationship between all four men despite no longer working under the WWE banner.

