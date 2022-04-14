"Never really got the time" - Released superstar reveals why WWE dropped storyline with Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake recently spoke about his storyline with Happy Corbin before his release from the company. The duo of Blake and Steve Cutler were known as The Knights of the Lone Wolf and began accompanying Corbin in late 2020.

During his time with WWE, Blake was mostly known for his tenure as a member of The Forgotten Sons. The group also consisted of Jaxson Ryker, alongside Cutler and Blake.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Blake detailed his final storyline in WWE. The former NXT Tag Team Champion claimed that he and Cutler weren't given enough time for the storyline to click as they were eventually released by the company. Blake said:

"So, we pitched to be with Corbin and that factor months before. Like I said, he was one of the names that came up. The way we pitched it, we were going to be his henchmen at the time and you wouldn't really know when we were going to introduce ourselves..."

He added:

"When it came down to it, it was them, WWE and their creative that decided to put us with Corbin. They decided to give us the look, they wanted a certain look, and they wanted a certain thing with us. Sadly enough, we never really got the time to come and tell why we were with him or why we were helping him." [12:50 – 14:50]

Watch Wesley Blake's interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

Happy Corbin's storyline with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler was dropped in early 2021

On the December 4 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown, the duo of Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler made their debut as The Knights of the Lone Wolf and first accompanied Happy Corbin, then known as King Corbin, on television.

The duo went on to help Corbin defeat Blake's former tag team partner Murphy. Alongside Murphy, Blake had captured the NXT Tag Team Championship once during their time on the former black-and-gold brand.

Unfortunately though, on February 5, 2021, Steve Cutler was released by WWE, ending The Knights of the Lone Wolf storyline. On April 15, Blake was also released from his WWE contract.

