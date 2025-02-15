Released WWE star alleges one person wanted him gone; confirms it wasn't Triple H

WWE CCO Triple H supported this athlete and his growth, but someone among the higher-ups decided to let him go. Although the company's decision not to renew his contract hurt him, he believes it is time to move on.

Baron Corbin opened up about his WWE release during an interview with the Busted Open podcast. He refused to name the individual who played a crucial role in his release but reiterated that the decision came from that one person.

Corbin "crushed it" when the company tested him by sending him to NXT in 2023. Last year, he was brought back to the main roster, only to be used sporadically before the company ultimately decided not to renew his contract in November.

"I believe there is one person who made this decision or influenced this decision, and I think that's what put me in the position that I'm in now. But I'm not going to let one person control me, my fate, or my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I'm just not putting their name out because I just don't need that negative energy," Baron Corbin said. [From 3:39 onwards]

He also credited Triple H for having faith in him as a performer, noting that towards the end, he improved vastly and got the fans to cheer for him.

"Hunter [Triple H] was proud of the work I was doing. He told me that several times. He was proud that I reinvented myself. The attitude that I bring to the table. So, he is definitely not the guy, 100%. In confidence, I believe he is not the guy that did that." [From 6:48 to 7:06]

Baron Corbin was let go at the end of 2024 after a 12-year tenure in WWE. He now wrestles under the ring name Bishop Dyer.

Kurt Angle was disappointed Triple H and WWE's creative did not give Baron Corbin a run with the World Title

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Baron Corbin retired Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist was among the few top players in the game during the Attitude Era, the most successful time for the business until the current boom in the industry.

Naturally, Angle felt that WWE not only dropped the ball on the former Money in the Bank winner but also wasted his retirement match, which was meant to elevate a new talent. He added that Baron Corbin was "top-tier" world championship material.

