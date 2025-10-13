Released WWE star breaks silence with heartbreaking message

Several stars have exited WWE over the last few days. Now, one of the stars has broken her silence to share a heartbreaking message on social media.The Stamford-based company released several performers from their developmental rosters heading into the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. While some of the stars signed as part of NXT and EVOLVE were released, another few part of LFG and WWE ID were also let go. Summer Sorrell is one of those names that is no longer associated with the global juggernaut.Sorrell took to Instagram to share pictures of herself during her short stint with the wrestling promotion. She penned an emotional message in the caption, noting that she loved every bit of her run, even the stressful and challenging days.&quot;It is hard to find the right words to express what wrestling means to me. I have developed a passion and love for this business that is unlike anything I have felt before. I have loved every second. From long, stressful days filming, to challenging days in the ring, to many hours of rehab. Not a moment went by where I didn’t feel like the luckiest girl in the world,&quot; Sorrell wrote. Summer Sorrell revealed that she was suffering from an injury during the vast majority of her time at the WWE Performance Center, and it held her back. Sorrell further noted that her journey in the world of professional wrestling was far from over.&quot;The reality is that I struggled with the same ongoing injury during a majority of my time at the performance center. This held me back from ever being able to show my true potential in the ring. Knowing that I only got the opportunity to show you a small fraction of what I am capable of is what is hurting me the most. But if that was only a fraction, imagine what happens when I’m finally at a hundred percent… the story doesn’t end here — it finally gets interesting,&quot; Sorrell added.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Summer Sorrell perform in WWE LFG?Summer Sorrell was part of season 2 of WWE LFG. She was mentored by Michelle McCool.Sorrell wrestled a total of four matches on the show. She secured a win only once, losing the other five bouts. She was eliminated in the twelfth episode of the season. Her last match was against Bayley Humphrey on the eleventh episode, which she lost.Only time will tell what the future holds for Summer Sorrell. It remains to be seen whether she will make her way back to WWE in the future.