"I never thought we'd see the day"- Released star comments on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring from the promotion.

After stepping back as CEO and Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement on July 22. The news came amid an ongoing investigation into McMahon, who reportedly paid $14.6 million in "hush money" to former female employees.

Matt Cardona, who was released from his WWE contract in 2020, opened up about McMahon's retirement during a chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews.

While the former Intercontinental Champion refused to comment on the allegations made against the former CEO, he thanked his former boss for his contributions to pro wrestling.

"I never thought we'd see the day when Vince McMahon retired from WWE. I never thought it would be on Twitter. I thought there would be this grand goodbye. The allegations are very serious, and I don't even want to speak on those. But Vince McMahon as the creator of sports entertainment, of WWE, Man, he created what has become my life and I need to thank him for that." [0:23 - 1:15]

Matt Cardona sent a message to Vince McMahon after he retired from WWE

Matt Cardona was a WWE Superstar for over 15 years. He made his first appearance for the promotion in 2005 and was one of the most popular stars on the internet.

The former Intercontinental Champion also sent a message to Mr. McMahon after the latter announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

"Thanks for everything @VinceMcMahon. Enjoy retirement," he tweeted.

Since leaving the promotion in 2020, Cardona has seemingly reinvented himself on the independent scene. He has held titles for multiple independent wrestling promotions and has also made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling. Cardona was also the NWA World Heavyweight Champion before he had to vacate the title due to an injury.

