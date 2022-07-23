Former WWE Intercontinental Champion shares photo of him dressed up as Vince McMahon, sends a message after his retirement

Matt Cardona sent Vince McMahon a heartfelt message after he announced his retirement on Twitter.

The long-term WWE CEO/Chairman thanked the WWE Universe, much to their surprise:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful"

Taking to Twitter, Cardona shared a photo collage featuring himself and McMahon sporting a durag during his reign as the ECW Champion. The former WWE Superstar was costumed as the former CEO in the photo and wrote:

"Thanks for everything @VinceMcMahon. Enjoy retirement."

Matt Cardona willing to discuss a potential move to either WWE or AEW by speaking with Vince McMahon or Tony Khan

Matt Cardona is open to the idea of either competing in AEW or returning to WWE. He is currently busy with his schedule in IMPACT Wrestling and is on the independent circuit as well.

Speaking with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion admitted that he isn't exactly prioritizing a move to either company. He also stated that he wouldn't hold himself back from having a conversation with either Vince McMahon or Tony Khan:

”I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or never wanted to wrestle in a big stadium for a WrestleMania. But I’m also not saying that I’m doing everything I’m doing now thinking: ‘What can I do to get back to WWE?’, or ‘What can I do to go to AEW?’ I don’t give a sh--. If Tony Khan or Vince McMahon or Johnny Ace or Bruce Prichard called me, of course, I’d pick up the phone and have a conversation, but that’s not my goal right now," said Cardona.

During his time with WWE, Cardona won the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships. After departing the company, he enjoyed a brief tenure in AEW but never officially signed for the promotion.

