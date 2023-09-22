Released WWE star confirms he was not allowed to lose on TV due to a contract clause

WWE's latest batch of releases includes a list of very talented individuals, some of whom have been in the company for a decent amount of time. During a Twitch stream shortly following his release, Mansoor revealed that he was not permitted to lose on NXT TV due to WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia.

The Stamford-based promotion picked up the Saudi Arabian superstar from a tryout session in 2018 before the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Despite being a member of the developmental system where he wrestled on house shows, Mansoor strangely never competed on NXT TV.

While speaking on a seemingly unfiltered Twitch stream with his former tag team partner Mace, Mansoor claimed that he did not wrestle on NXT programming as he was not allowed to bear losses on the show.

As a part of the company's agreement with Saudi Arabia, it seems like the idea was to keep Mansoor strong and not have him suffer losses on the black-and-gold brand.

Expand Tweet

Mansoor's impressive WWE record in Saudi Arabia

The Stamford-based promotion's decision not to let Mansoor lose matches on NXT was clearly made for a reason, as the 27-year-old has quite an enviable record when performing in his home country.

The recently-released star won the 51-man Battle Royal in 2019 at Super ShowDown and announced himself as arguably one of the brightest international stars in the company. He defeated Cesaro at Crown Jewel the same year before he continued to appear at NXT live events.

He maintained his spotless run by beating Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown 2020, following which he was sent to the 205 Live brand. At Crown Jewel the following year, Mansoor finished his feud with Mustafa Ali with his third straight singles victory in the Middle East.

The former Maximum Male Models member was a pretty versatile wrestler who showcased his charisma in various on-screen roles. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the Saudi Arabian superstar.

What is next for Mansoor after an eventful five-year spell with WWE? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star