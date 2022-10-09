Released WWE star confirms he is not the White Rabbit

Former WWE star James Ellsworth commented on the possibility of being the White Rabbit.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been teasing the introduction of a new character. While it started with playing the psychedelic song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane in the arenas, several QR codes have appeared on RAW and SmackDown, linking to cryptic online videos, which seem to hint at Bray Wyatt's imminent return.

While most fans believe that the whole tease is being done to set up the eventual return of The Eater of the Worlds, others have kept an open mind, thinking it could be someone else.

James Ellsworth, who worked with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years, also chimed in on the matter, admitting that he's not the big reveal everyone is waiting for.

Ellsworth worked closely with AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) during the duo's rivalry for the WWE Championship in 2016. He also accompanied Carmella during his time with the company.

Dutch Mantell listed his issue with WWE's White Rabbit clues

While the White Rabbit clues have been fun to solve for many fans, Dutch Mantell believes that the company might be expecting a little too much from the audience.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former manager added that the clues might be too cryptic at times, which requires fans to work harder:

"I hope, if I was watching that show, you don't ask these people to do too much," Mantell said. "Don't ask wrestling fans to actually work. If you don't slap them in the face with it, doing those codes and they're clicking into cameras, I must be asking them to use their brains sometimes, and I'm not willing to do that, to tell you the truth." [From 5:04 to 5:26]

The wrestling veteran also had a few positive things to say about the cryptic videos and the teases, stating that WWE would soon need to reveal the person behind it:

"I do like the way they're doing this because it is interesting and it's better and, if it is Bray Wyatt, which I don't know, and nobody knows, but that's what you're supposed to do to be a wrestling fan, 'Oh, it's Bray Wyatt. It's gonna be good.' But I do like the thought process behind it. Whoever it is, they need to bring them out within the next week or people are gonna be p****d off saying, 'Okay, you teased it enough, let's go,'" Mantell added.[From 05:36 to 06:09]

WWE has been building up the reveal of White Rabbit over the last few weeks, and Extreme Rules could be a good opportunity to introduce fans to the ominous character.

