Wrestling legend has one problem with WWE's White Rabbit clues amid Bray Wyatt speculation (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE may be asking too much of some fans by leading them through a series of clues relating to the White Rabbit.

Several QR codes have appeared on RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks. The codes link to cryptic online videos, which seem to hint at Bray Wyatt's imminent return. Friday's episode of SmackDown teased that the White Rabbit will likely be revealed at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

Mantell, a legendary wrestling booker and manager discussed the videos with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show. With so much wrestling to watch on a weekly basis, he thinks many people might not put in the effort to hunt for clues online:

"I hope, if I was watching that show, you don't ask these people to do too much," Mantell said. "Don't ask wrestling fans to actually work. If you don't slap them in the face with it, doing those codes and they're clicking into cameras, I must be asking them to use their brains sometimes, and I'm not willing to do that, to tell you the truth." [5:04 – 5:26]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell's thoughts on why Wyatt's previous WWE run was not as good as many people think.

Dutch Mantell also sees positives in the White Rabbit mystery

WWE's online teases have been the talk of the wrestling world over the last three weeks.

The mystery began with the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane being played at untelevised WWE live events. It soon became clear that the music was linked to a significant storyline when the QR codes on RAW and SmackDown led fans to videos of a white rabbit.

Although he has not looked for the online clues himself, Mantell applauds WWE for thinking outside the box to create unique content for fans:

"I do like the way they're doing this because it is interesting and it's better and, if it is Bray Wyatt, which I don't know, and nobody knows, but that's what you're supposed to do to be a wrestling fan, 'Oh, it's Bray Wyatt. It's gonna be good.' But I do like the thought process behind it. Whoever it is, they need to bring them out within the next week or people are gonna be p****d off saying, 'Okay, you teased it enough, let's go.'" [5:36 – 6:09]

