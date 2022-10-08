WWE White Rabbit Roundup (Oct 3 RAW & Oct 7 SmackDown) - A 7-time champion involved, Bray Wyatt's return confirmed at Extreme Rules?

The 'White Rabbit' hype has intensified following the season premiere of WWE SmackDown. Speculation of Bray Wyatt's potential return at Extreme Rules is almost confirmed.

Fans were hooked when SmackDown began with a clue on the widescreen while RAW showcased the ingenious QR code technique, leading to a mythical legend. Various teasers co-relating to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were dropped. However, other superstars are also in contention, although hints of their involvement have seemingly been less.

In this list, we will look at this week's top stories and analysis regarding WWE's White Rabbit.

#5. Extreme Rules will be the date of revelation of the White Rabbit

This week's clue on RAW had the coordinates of the Wells Fargo Center as a URL. It is situated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is the arena from which the Extreme Rules show will emanate. The initial page of the QR code also had a magic eye that read MTA4Mjl. When decoded, it reads "10822" or 10-8-2022, the date when Extreme Rules is going to begin.

While the URL played out its part, the most recent clue was a non-QR code which confirmed that the White Rabbit will hop out at Extreme Rules.

The teaser video showed a white rabbit hopping to a 'purple X' sign on the ground, a hint at WWE Extreme Rules, and ultimately flashed the words "Tomorrow Night", "10-8 -22" and "Feed your Head" in five different languages.

#4. The past betrayal by Alexa Bliss resurfaced on RAW

That gives the URL to this site: So the White Rabbit QR code on #WWERaw this week leads to an image with one side shown on mobile and another on desktop for me.That gives the URL to this site: wwe.com/399012n751720w So the White Rabbit QR code on #WWERaw this week leads to an image with one side shown on mobile and another on desktop for me.That gives the URL to this site: wwe.com/399012n751720w https://t.co/y3vMNhwevP

Most of the time, Alexa Bliss finds herself amidst the QR code teasers on the screen. The RAW episode was no exception as a White Rabbit code was flashed when Little Miss Bliss was giving an interview. Upon scanning, it led to an image of Samson and Delilah.

The story is from the Old Testament and centers on betrayal. Samson had his hair cut off by Delilah, which was his main source of power. The story seemingly hints to when Alexa Bliss betrayed Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

WWE sleuths even proved the theory by retracing it to when Wyatt posted an image of Samson and Delilah. Coincidentally, he had done so following an incident with his partner, Alexa Bliss.

#3. A poetic warning by The White Rabbit

The QR code page on WWE RAW led to a coded sequence. After decrypting the Predator language, the symbols translated to "Before me things created were none, save things Eternal, and eternal I endure. All hope abandon, ye who enter here.”

This is a quote from the book Dante Alighieri's Inferno. The story revolves around the poet's journey through Hell so that he can attain salvation. It is a hint at the demonic Fiend character of Wyatt. Upon further inspection, the quote has more meaning to it.

The "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here" was also spotted in one of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segments.

#2. Joe Gacy is also involved in the chase for the hare

All through the night

Leaving scars

And crashing cars

🏻 We take everything in sightAll through the nightLeaving scarsAnd crashing cars We take everything in sight All through the night Leaving scars And crashing cars ✌🏻

Joe Gacy is now being tossed around in the White Rabbit rumors. The hint was given on RAW, and it was a binary code in the URL for the QR code page, which translated to "GACY." He is currently performing in NXT and a main roster call-up at Extreme Rules could be soon.

Joe Gacy's Twitter profile picture also hints at him being the one behind the mystery. It is an image of his face with his eyes marked out, a seeming reference to Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse as all his victims were marked as such. A seeming connection has been teased between Wyatt and Joe Gacy in the White Rabbit enigma.

#1. A reference to Husky Harris seemingly confirms Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Eagle-eyed WWE fans spotted another code on SmackDown. It was hidden on Triple H's microphone. Upon scanning, it led to the previous week's video of a pig and a wolf. However, there were some major changes to it.

The recent video played the words "Let Me In!" on loop as its audio while showing the pig. The characteristic line was used by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt during his time in the company.

Meanwhile, the pig is a reference to Husky Harris. It is a toy from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment and his previous gimmick in FCW.

Interestingly, the blink-it-and-you-miss-it video also had Husky's image at the 0:13 mark.

