What if the White Rabbit is revealed at WWE Extreme Rules but it isn't Bray Wyatt?

The White Rabbit mystery is expected to culminate at Extreme Rules. Each clue dropped by WWE weekly increased the prospect of Bray Wyatt’s return at Philadephia significantly.

From the recent 19/11 clue dropped on SmackDown to the hidden meaning behind the TikTok video unraveling on RAW, everything shouts of Wyatt’s comeback.

But what if there is a different superstar behind the facade? Numerous theories have originated which exclude Bray Wyatt. Renowned for his portrayal of The Fiend character, Wyatt was released by WWE on July 2021 and needs to mend his relationship with the promotion before a potential return.

Another fan favorite for being the White Rabbit is SmackDown star, Karrion Kross. He portrayed a gimmick of the same name during his Lucha Underground days and his dark nature suits the ominous clues. Kross even publicly expressed his involvement in the mystery on Twitter.

Baron Corbin is another viable candidate. The wolf depictions are a recollection of his Lone Wolf character, something he was well-known for back in his NXT days. However, the revelation of him being the mystery at Extreme Rules may not sit well with the audience, along with other potential superstars like Charlotte Flair or Elias.

The most recent clue on RAW points out to Joe Gacy. The NXT superstar’s involvement was teased through a binary code. Alexa Bliss could also be the rabbit as she “coincidentally” finds herself in the midst of QR codes and flickering lights.

What could the White Rabbit do at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

As aforementioned, WWE hinted at Extreme Rules as the final stage for the mystery. The recent clue drop on the red brand has coordinates of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Multiple exciting scenarios are possible if the White Rabbit does appear at the upcoming PLE.

Karrion Kross could score a victory against Drew McIntyre in the Strap Match, courtesy of his newfound instincts with a potential character change. Baron Corbin may have thrust himself into the title picture by ambushing a champion, preferably GUNTHER.

In another case, Joe Gacy will make a spectacular breakthrough to the main roster and get into a program with a top babyface.

White Rabbit Alexa Bliss has a number of options at her disposal. She could either help Bianca Belair snatch a victory over Bayley in the Ladder Match or turn heel on the eventual champion. Fans, and even WWE, are considering her recent struggle at the top and a character change will work well for the versatile actor.

If the outcome involves none of the aforementioned superstars, the White Rabbit could still make a massive impact. Ambushing a top champion, introducing a new stable for WWE Survivor Series WarGames, or sending a warning to the main roster will clearly highlight him or her as the next force of reckoning.

