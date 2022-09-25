5 things the White Rabbit could do in the 26 September edition of WWE RAW - The mystery finally unraveled?

The mystery mode of WWE is at its best with the White Rabbit. Upon deciphering the latest hint, it reveals the coordinates of the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the venue for the upcoming episode of RAW.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the clue during a Hit Row and Street Profits segment. A QR code was seen inside a monitor, which, like previous clues, redirected to a game on WWE.com.

In this list, we will look at five things the White Rabbit could do in the upcoming RAW show.

#5. Drop another QR code for the next SmackDown

The puzzle could continue on the red brand

The recent clue contained a non-PG word along with the coordinates of Canada. Another code was the word "Patricide," which means the killing of one's own father. This could be an indication that the next clue is going to be during Dominik and Rey Mysterio's segment on RAW.

While Oedipus being the mastermind behind the puzzle is highly unlikely, WWE could redirect the mystery to the next SmackDown.

RAW might be the groundwork for a series of words to follow. Fans will have to associate them with a particular superstar. In another case, the upcoming show may reveal more about the patricide clue and then deliver another one for SmackDown.

#4. Appear in a backstage or recorded segment

Another backstage promo potentially by Kross?

Secrecy has been paying off for WWE in recent weeks. Be it hiding the potential of Karrion Kross or giving no specific return dates for injured superstars, and they have the audience on the edge of their seats.

Thus, a backstage appearance by the White Rabbit may intrigue the RAW crowd. He or she could ambush a top superstar or deliver a promo while hiding his/her real identity. WWE may also televise a recorded video, similar to the 24/7 Title segments, hyping a massive revelation in the future.

#3. WWE could show a vignette on RAW

The formula of "scan the QR code to reveal exciting prizes" may get monotonous soon. Fans seem to be losing interest in the chase for the hare, having heard and unraveled the White Rabbit multiple times in the past few weeks.

WWE can revert to its good ol' tradition of dropping vignettes to maintain interest. Fans were hooked when the company teased Edge's return at SummerSlam with clues regarding his former challengers and iconic moments. A similar thing could be done for the White Rabbit on the red brand.

#2. Provide a final clue indicating Extreme Rules

The best platform for a return or reveal

Speaking of monotony, the upcoming RAW could be the last of WWE's antics regarding the rabbit enigma. It will be a huge clue about the identity of the superstar, strengthening the involvement of specific superstars rather than having the fans searching at the bits.

We are two weeks away from the next Premium Live Event. WWE could be stalling the disclosure of the White Rabbit for the grand stage of Extreme Rules.

Expectations of the crowd will be at an all-time high, and the company may capitalize on the same.

Expectations of the crowd will be at an all-time high, and the company may capitalize on the same. The White Rabbit could even play a huge part in a championship match at the upcoming event.

#1. The White Rabbit may finally reveal itself

Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, or someone else?

This brings us to the most exciting point. The Canadian crowd could be treated to the final act of the White Rabbit challenge, maybe after another clue is dropped in the opening show for fans to decipher until the climax of RAW.

The clues point out numerous superstars. It could be about Karrion Kross having a gimmick change for his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Some regard the previous 'demon' clue hinted at Kane's return or Finn Balor's alter-ego.

The most anticipated outcome involves the return of ‘The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. RAW would be the perfect place to return as he may organically join his former partner, Alexa Bliss.

