New 'White Rabbit' video discloses another scary Bray Wyatt reference from 10 years ago

The latest 'White Rabbit' clue on SmackDown could be referencing a promo Bray Wyatt made during his time with FCW.

Before the latest episode of SmackDown went on air, WWE put out another 'White Rabbit' video, further teasing Bray Wyatt's return. It gave the coordinates to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, the location for RAW this Monday.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, the company had another teaser for fans. The company showcased a QR Code at the back of Hit Row's segment. The code led to a game involving the White Rabbit. The game then led to a video that used the word "patricide," which means to kill one's father.

Also the word patricide, which means the killing of one’s father.



When you finish the game, the coordinates to next week’s #WWERaw are shown.Also the word patricide, which means the killing of one’s father. When you finish the game, the coordinates to next week’s #WWERaw are shown. Also the word patricide, which means the killing of one’s father. https://t.co/QPZayJCd4e

Ryan Satin would further elaborate on the reference, going back to a scary promo from Bray Wyatt in 2012 where he spoke about killing his father:

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Ryan Satin @ryansatin Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” Bray Wyatt finished his first promo in FCW saying “Come With Me.” https://t.co/leryJ8vayR This promo I referenced from FCW that ends with Bray Wyatt saying “Come With Me” and singing about time … is also about killing his father. twitter.com/ryansatin/stat… This promo I referenced from FCW that ends with Bray Wyatt saying “Come With Me” and singing about time … is also about killing his father. twitter.com/ryansatin/stat…

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. WWE is seemingly making no secret about the possibility of Wyatt's return to the company after over a year. There have been further hints of his potential return, as a video emerged yesterday of him training alongside ex-Boxing Champion Keith Thurman.

Wyatt would also like this interesting tweet after the last tease from Monday Night RAW of an old post by the late Brodie Lee from 2019.

Are you excited to see The Eater Of Worlds back? Let us know in the comments section below.

