WWE drops a massive "White Rabbit" tease for Monday Night RAW ahead of Bray Wyatt's rumored return

WWE has dropped a massive White Rabbit tease ahead of Bray Wyatt's rumored return to the company.

Taking to their official website, WWE uploaded the newest White Rabbit clue, which eventually leads to certain coordinates. Interestingly enough, the coordinates are for Rogers Place in Edmonton, where Monday Night RAW will take place this coming week.

Twitter user @GettingOverCast uploaded a clip playing the interactive game on WWE's website, which eventually unlocks the door to the coordinates.

Check out the tease from WWE below:

Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast @GettingOverCast CAUTION: PROBABLE



WWE already uploaded its newest White Rabbit clue, likely for tonight. This is a capture of me playing the interactive game to get the clue.



Coordinates are Rogers Place. Monday's



Play: CAUTION: PROBABLE #SmackDown SPOILERWWE already uploaded its newest White Rabbit clue, likely for tonight. This is a capture of me playing the interactive game to get the clue.Coordinates are Rogers Place. Monday's #WWERaw is in Edmonton.Play: wwe.com/feedyourhead 🚨CAUTION: PROBABLE #SmackDown SPOILER🚨WWE already uploaded its newest White Rabbit clue, likely for tonight. This is a capture of me playing the interactive game to get the clue.Coordinates are Rogers Place. Monday's #WWERaw is in Edmonton.Play: wwe.com/feedyourhead https://t.co/8CkZ9pnZoZ

WWE has dropped numerous White Rabbit clues in recent weeks, which has gotten fans curious. During a recent segment on RAW, a QR code was highlighted, which hinted that WWE is planning a big reveal for this week's SmackDown.

WWE also dropped another major tease courtesy of the Extreme Rules match graphic for Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The poster features a lantern and fireflies in the background.

During Bray's days as The Wyatt Family leader, he always carried a lantern to the ring during his entrance.

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted in training

It has been months since Bray Wyatt last wrestled a match. His last match in WWE was back at WrestleMania 37 when he faced former Wyatt Family stablemate, Randy Orton.

In a recently posted video by ESNews on YouTube, the former Universal Champion was seen training alongside former Boxing Welterweight World Champion, Keith Thurman.

Drago @Notorious401



The little mini game reveals the coordinates for ROGERS PLACE in Edmonton, Alberta Canada.



The site of next week's Monday Night



#SmackDown New White Rabbit Clue Just Dropped!The little mini game reveals the coordinates for ROGERS PLACE in Edmonton, Alberta Canada.The site of next week's Monday Night #WWERaw New White Rabbit Clue Just Dropped! The little mini game reveals the coordinates for ROGERS PLACE in Edmonton, Alberta Canada.The site of next week's Monday Night #WWERaw 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/x9mB1ty8Pr

This further sparked rumors of Wyatt possibly returning to WWE. The clip showcases him putting in the work to get back to his best shape, as he could step foot inside the squared circle in the near future.

A few months ago, Wyatt posted numerous cryptic messages on Twitter, hinting at his return to the professional wrestling industry. Fans questioned whether he was going to sign with AEW or not, however, that hasn't been the case so far.

Do you think the White Rabbit clues will eventually lead to Bray Wyatt's WWE return? Sound off in the comment section

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far