PHOTO: Massive Bray Wyatt tease spotted on the Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle match graphic for WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has seemingly dropped a massive Bray Wyatt return hint while promoting the upcoming Extreme Rules match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

WWE has been playing "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane during commercial breaks lately. Additionally, it highlighted a QR code during a segment on this week's RAW. The code in question hinted at a big reveal on the upcoming WWE SmackDown. All these hints have led to speculation about a possible Bray Wyatt return.

Now, WWE has dropped another big hint regarding Wyatt's potential return to the company. Users on Twitter have pointed out that the Extreme Rules match graphic for Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle features a lantern and fireflies in the background.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins vs Riddle Extreme Rules graphic contains hidden fireflies and lanterns Seth Rollins vs Riddle Extreme Rules graphic contains hidden fireflies and lanterns 👀 https://t.co/aziaYMFBwU

The lantern and fireflies are also visible in the background of another Extreme Rules poster featuring Ronda Rousey. Interestingly, the Liv Morgan vs. Rousey match graphic at Extreme Rules doesn't feature any of these hints.

How are WWE fans reacting to this huge Bray Wyatt tease?

Wyatt was possibly the most intriguing character on WWE TV during his tenure. His release last year came as a massive surprise to fans.

Ever since Triple H took the helm of creative in WWE, fans have been hoping for Wyatt to make his return and start anew.

Here's how fans reacted to WWE's big tease ahead of Extreme Rules:

Ahegao_Man @man_ahegao @WrestlingWCC He better not do what he did with Seth's HIAC match against Dean @WrestlingWCC He better not do what he did with Seth's HIAC match against Dean 💀💀

. @Bub3mi @WrestlingWCC Bray is coming back to feud with Seth or Riddle? @WrestlingWCC Bray is coming back to feud with Seth or Riddle? https://t.co/zdKtfV5sWC

Bray Wyatt wrestled Randy Orton in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 37 last year. Since being let go from the promotion, he hasn't wrestled. Earlier this year, the former champion shared an update on his pro wrestling future:

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

Extreme Rules is set to emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 2022. If Wyatt indeed comes back, will he make an appearance or target a major superstar? Only time will tell.

What do you think of WWE's tease for Extreme Rules? Will Wyatt finally make a massive return at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments below.

