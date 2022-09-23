Multiple megastars in Firefly Funhouse, a warning for Roman Reigns? - 5 fan theories that could be true for Bray Wyatt's potential return on September 23 WWE SmackDown

Recent teasers and hints relating to Bray Wyatt’s possible return to WWE SmackDown have fans on the edge of their seats. Renowned for the character portrayal of The Fiend, his alleged comeback at Salt Lake City, Utah, will be after a whole year away.

WWE released the 'Man of 1000 Truths’ in July 2021. He was allegedly vocal about his creative frustrations and had a heated exchange with Vince McMahon before his abrupt exit. Triple H’s management may book the potentially returning megastar better, and fans have already taken to Twitter to plan out his future in WWE.

This list will look at five fan theories for Bray Wyatt’s potential return to SmackDown.

#5. Bray Wyatt forms a new stable on SmackDown

Walter Crankykite @crankykite #whiterabbit Lemme do some fantasy #wwe booking - Bray Wyatt comes back on Friday, spends the next couple months building a stable with Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss then adding Karrion Kross/Scarlet and becoming the force that turns the Bloodline face for mania #wwe raw #SmackDown Lemme do some fantasy #wwe booking - Bray Wyatt comes back on Friday, spends the next couple months building a stable with Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss then adding Karrion Kross/Scarlet and becoming the force that turns the Bloodline face for mania #wweraw #SmackDown #whiterabbit https://t.co/z5JiVNRcE5

Both RAW and SmackDown are instances of WWE's new vision regarding stables. The Bloodline's success inspired them to experiment with a heel trio on the women's roster and subsequently form suitable challengers for the factions.

Bray Wyatt is a natural leader in WWE. At a time when WarGames matches have been re-introduced, The New Face of Fear could revive his team dominance. According to fan theories, he has multiple megastars at his disposal, and the 9:23 code hints at the same.

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai What if all the White Rabbit teases by WWE actually means a Bray Wyatt return and all his Firefly Funhouse characters came alive.



Karrion Kross is White Rabbit



Scarlett is Abby the Witch



Dexter Lumis is Mercy the Buzzard



And



Bray Wyatt is their Master



Just Saying What if all the White Rabbit teases by WWE actually means a Bray Wyatt return and all his Firefly Funhouse characters came alive.Karrion Kross is White RabbitScarlett is Abby the WitchDexter Lumis is Mercy the BuzzardAndBray Wyatt is their MasterJust Saying

Bray's former Wyatt Family partner Braun Strowman will be a natural inclusion in the new alliance. Occasionally awakening his alter-ego would be Alexa Bliss, supported by 'White Rabbit' Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They will be a formidable force that could challenge the authoritarian rule of The Bloodline.

#4. Alexa Bliss eventually joins The Fiend

Westie @Wee_Westie29 #SmackDown Been thinking that #WhiteRabbit could very well be Bray Wyatt as it's also a reference to Alice in Wonderland and could be connected to Kross as a tag team partner or it could be something else entirely or it's a sign that Alexa Bliss is going to go heel. #WWERaw Been thinking that #WhiteRabbit could very well be Bray Wyatt as it's also a reference to Alice in Wonderland and could be connected to Kross as a tag team partner or it could be something else entirely or it's a sign that Alexa Bliss is going to go heel. #WWERaw #SmackDown https://t.co/Yw5Qt4myTq

There are fans who yearn to see the demonic duo back in WWE. They provided much entertainment during the pandemic with their character portrayal and antics. The release of Bray Wyatt and subsequent toning down of Alexa Bliss’ gimmick brought an abrupt halt to the supernatural couple.

There were subtle hints of Alexa turning to her 'twisted' self on RAW. Her altercation with Bayley and flickering red lights during their fight could be indications that the Eater of Worlds is returning to get his partner. The upcoming SmackDown could be a perfect time for when he summons Bliss.

Ankit IWF 🇮🇳 @ankitiwf Lights glitched during tonight's Raw main event Alexa vs Bayley.

A potential Bray Wyatt tease ? A return alert ? After we've seen all those teases tonight ? Lights glitched during tonight's Raw main event Alexa vs Bayley.A potential Bray Wyatt tease ? A return alert ? After we've seen all those teases tonight ? https://t.co/QSqcDlV50c

Recovering from her sudden transition to normal has been tough for Little Miss Bliss. WWE has been subjected to a lot of backlash for making her a babyface, something which she has never delivered in the past. Recent reports indicate that the Wicked Witch persona could be on the cards for Alexa Bliss to refuel her arguably stagnant career.

#3. Partner with Braun Strowman - A Wyatt Family reunion

Bad_Wolf1994 Wrestling @wolf1994bad4

#SmackDown Anyone else hoping The Fiend Bray Wyatt will return tonight as Braun Strowman's partner or is just me?? Anyone else hoping The Fiend Bray Wyatt will return tonight as Braun Strowman's partner or is just me??#SmackDown https://t.co/R5HPw0b1yB

Braun Strowman’s WWE return led to numerous doubts regarding Bray Wyatt’s future arrival. During their last encounter, The Wyatt Family members fought for the Universal Champion, which Roman Reigns ultimately won. WWE recreated the story of two cats and a monkey in their own subtle way.

A tag team with Strowman is a possibility on SmackDown if Bray Wyatt returns with his original self rather than his demonic alter-ego. He could aid his former partner in his fight against Alpha Academy. The legendary reunion of the Wyatt Family after six years will be a spectacle for the crowd in Utah.

The Wyatt’s may eventually shift their focus to the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Taking advantage of the rifts appearing in The Bloodline, Braun and Bray could win their first title as a team.

#2. A tag team of Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is good friends with Karrion Kross as seen by their social media activity. The potential pairing of two unrelenting superstars is an exciting prospect for many fans.

Based on fan theories, we might witness the same unfold on SmackDown. The chances are less because Kross is not one for team-ups and is currently fixated on a solo run to dethrone Roman Reigns. If a tag team is actually planned, it would suit the grand stage of a Premium Live Event rather than the weekly shows.

Another direction for Wyatt is to insert himself into the feud between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. Some believe The Fiend might force himself into the rumored Extreme Rules main event picture.

#1. Haunt Roman Reigns with a future WWE return

Jamie Fortune @_Some_bloke_ Best way to Have Bray Wyatt return (should he desire to do so) would be after Reigns batters someone else in a title match just have this show up on the titantron as the show ends. Absolutely nothing else needed. No surprise run in, no music. just the knowledge he's somewhere. Best way to Have Bray Wyatt return (should he desire to do so) would be after Reigns batters someone else in a title match just have this show up on the titantron as the show ends. Absolutely nothing else needed. No surprise run in, no music. just the knowledge he's somewhere. https://t.co/3f31M1JB7E

Empowered beyond limits, dethroning Roman Reigns will need something special from the challenger as well as WWE. The company needs to carefully forge a path for its new champion and limit the display of its full potential to hype a successful future showdown.

WWE is seemingly preferring Karrion Kross to be the next Undisputed Champion. However, as pointed out by a fan, they have another option. Bray Wyatt already has massive support backing him to dethrone Roman Reigns as a babyface. SmackDown could be when he makes his intentions clear.

Instead of revealing himself completely, he could drop a major hint that Roman Reigns is the ‘next soul’ on his list. He could eventually return to Crown Jewel to avenge his previous title defeat at Payback, expatiating the truism of the statement: The Fiend Never Forgets!

Bray Wyatt, who kickstarted Roman Reigns' undefeated title run, will be the one coming back to haunt the undisputed champion and potentially overthrow The Head of the Table.

