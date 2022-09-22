4 WarGames matches that WWE could believably book for Survivor Series - Hall of Famer returns, unexpected alliances of megastars?

Triple H's announcement of introducing WarGames to Survivor Series 2022 has taken the WWE Universe by storm. The event is scheduled for November 26 and could feature numerous exciting multi-superstar matches.

Emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Survivor Series WarGames will be the show's first edition to feature the unique stipulation match. The bout usually consists of two to three teams with three to five superstars representing each side inside a specialized steel cage structure.

Lately, WWE has introduced various stables and unexpected alliances to the main roster. The creative has kept them at the forefront, slowly gathering momentum until an eventual showdown involving each superstar becomes necessary.

In this list, we will look at four WarGames matches the company could believably book for Survivor Series.

#4. Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models (ft. Rick Boogs)

With this match, WWE has a chance to strengthen the foundation of one of its budding rivalries on SmackDown. The Maximum Male Models recently lost to Hit Row, following which Max Dupri seemingly teased an in-ring return.

Both stables are yet to make a big impact on the main roster, and a potential Survivor Series WarGames match could be a suitable platform for both teams to showcase their abilities. It would also provide them much-needed screen time after an underwhelming start on the main roster.

Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla may include returning superstar Rick Boogs in their team and lock horns with the fashion-obsessed stable. Boogs is currently nursing an ankle injury and is expected to make a smashing return, as hinted by his social media activity. If he fails to make a comeback before the mega-event, Ricochet and Madcap Moss could be viable babyface options for the contest.

#3. Judgment Day vs. Edge and Rey Mysterio's alliance (ft. Beth Phoenix)

Competing with the personal rivalry of Seth Rollins and Riddle is that of Edge and The Judgment Day. WWE could stretch one of the heated feuds on RAW till Survivor Series, and a WarGames match could be the perfect avenue for its conclusion.

Edge was recently taken out of commission following an attack by his former stablemates. He is expected to return stronger than ever while Rey Mysterio searches for allies against the villainous faction. Currently, the sole resistance to The Judgment Day, he could be a victim of multiple assaults if he is without any support.

Popular veterans such as Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens could bolster the chances of the crowd-favorites in a potential WarGames between the Judgment Day and Edge's team.

Former rival of Edge, AJ Styles, could also play an essential role in the rivalry in the future. He may finally bend to The Judgment Day's wishes and join the group or forget the Hall of Famer's past transgressions and team with him. WWE could also experiment with a mixed variety of the WarGames match, allowing Rhea Ripley and Beth Pheonix to finally meet inside the squared circle.

#2. Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair's alliance (ft. Tegan Nox and Becky Lynch)

Foundation for a prominent feud

Triple H has revealed he is planning a Women's WarGames bout at Survivor Series. A stride in the Women's Revolution, it is likely to feature Bayley continuing her mission of damage control by negating Bianca Belair and other fan-favorite stars.

SmackDown teased a potential pairing between Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. If they feud with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the tag titles, they might get paired with Bianca Belair at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Asuka and Alexa Bliss are natural options for the babyface alliance as they need to avenge their defeat at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley's longtime friend Tegan Nox could also join Damage CTRL after potentially sorting her visa problems. The returning Becky Lynch could even Nox's possible inclusion. WWE teased an alliance between Belair and Lynch at SummerSlam. Hence, Survivor Series could be the perfect place for the newly-turned babyface to gain admiration from the crowd if she can recover from her injury before time.

#1. Blockbuster showdown at WWE Survivor Series WarGames: The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (ft. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross)

WWE @WWE



They will take on The The #BrawlingBrutes have done it!They will take on The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship! The #BrawlingBrutes have done it!They will take on The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship! https://t.co/HcqlChd7iK

The Bloodline is credited by some for catalyzing the revival of faction wars in WWE. SmackDown's top stable recently included a fourth Anoa'i family member to pave the way for the traditional four vs. four multi-man match to take place at Survivor Series.

Since its formation in 2020, The Bloodline has enforced a tyrannical rule in WWE. The Samoan faction has dominated the company through its numbers advantage. However, other stables like Imperium and Brawling Brutes have recently stepped up to match their game, and a major power struggle is on the cards.

Ridge Holland and Butch are currently embroiled in a program with The Usos, while Sheamus seemingly continues to target Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Each faction is on the hit list of the other. Hence, it is only a matter of time before all hell breaks loose and WWE is forced to call a Survivor Series WarGames contest to put an end to it.

The Bloodline could witness their past come back to haunt them as Drew McIntyre may side with his real-life pal Sheamus in the Brawling Brutes, while Karrion Kross could choose to be with The Ring General and his troops. Braun Strowman is never done with The Tribal Chief, and neither could Logan Paul. They could also potentially join forces with the babyface team to take down Reigns' stable in November this year.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Which potential WarGames match are you most excited for? The Judgment Day vs Edge, Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix The Bloodline vs Imperium vs Brawling Brutes 0 votes so far