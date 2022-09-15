'There is no solo action from Solo' - Hall of Famer criticizes the newest member of The Bloodline (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has been bolstered by the addition of Solo Sikoa to the ranks. Never one to break kayfabe, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter criticized his actions at Clash at the Castle, where he was instrumental in Drew McIntyre losing to Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns were evenly matched at Clash at the Castle until NXT superstar Solo Sikoa showed up. Since then, he's become a mainstay of The Bloodline, taking the fight to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown. Their contest ended in a double disqualification when Karrion Kross and Scarlett crashed the party.

Completely in character, Apter lashed out at Sikoa:

"It's too bad his ring actions don't mirror his name as the faction was at ringside in case he got into trouble against Drew McIntyre. There is no solo action from Solo. Or from any members of The Bloodline."

It remains to be seen if he will indeed achieve the same level of greatness as his brother or even his cousins. What is certain though is that Sikoa is a part of the hottest stable in all of pro wrestling and is certain to be in the limelight for the foreseeable future.

Could The Bloodline face The Judgment Day?

Liam Power from Sportskeeda Wrestling recently spoke to Damian Priest in Wales right before Clash at the Castle 2022. When the idea of a Judgment Day vs. Bloodline feud came up, Priest admitted that he'd considered the idea but acknowledged that Roman Reigns and co. are on a different level.

“That’s something that we’ve talked about,” Priest said. “We’ll get there, yes, but we’re very conscious of we need to get there. We can’t just do it just because. I mean, you’re talking about three people that are right now [the biggest stars], and I’m in the company saying this, and I have no issue saying it because it’s the truth. They’re on another level that nobody else in the company is on.” [9:50 - 10:17]

Do you think that this is a money feud? Especially now that Dominik Mysterio has joined the hottest stable on WWE RAW? Who do you think should win the big match?

