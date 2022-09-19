Shotzi's WWE status has reportedly changed following SmackDown

As per recent reports, It seems that Shotzi might be in line for a push on SmackDown.

On SmackDown last week, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY used their number games advantage to attack Raquel Rodriguez following her matchup with the leader of Damage CTRL. But much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Shotzi hit the ring to make the save in an attempt to even the odds against the dominant women's faction.

If you were confused about why an established heel would save a babyface, there was a reason behind this decision.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Shotzi is now internally listed as a babyface on the SmackDown side of the roster. This would effectively end Blackheart's heel run that began back in October 2021.

Is Shotzi's babyface turn leading to the return of her tank?

SRS also reported prior to SmackDown on Friday night that Blackheart's tank was brought to the venue in Anaheim, California, despite her not being advertised for the show.

The tank was a key piece of Blackheart's character in WWE NXT and helped get her over with the black-and-gold fanbase.

While they did bring up the tank with her to the main roster, it wasn't used in quite the same way that it was while Blackheart was down in NXT, and following her heel turn, the tank disappeared off WWE programming.

Hopefully, this is one of those cases where there's smoke; there's fire, and Blackheart will be coming to the ring in her tank again sooner rather than later.

Darren @SHOTZFIRED91 Shotzi getting to wrestle in her hometown for the first time in WWE. Hope she gets to show out Shotzi getting to wrestle in her hometown for the first time in WWE. Hope she gets to show out https://t.co/UEyx7oteKY

