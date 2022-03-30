Update on Tegan Nox's status after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox, currently known as Nixon Newell, hasn't competed in the ring since her WWE release in November, making her one of the top free agents on the market.

According to Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star is dealing with a visa situation. Other released stars like JONAH and the IInspiration faced a similar struggle following their departure.

Due to budget cuts, Tegan Nox was let go by the company alongside numerous other talents. JONAH and The IInspiration are currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. It wouldn't be shocking if Nox followed suit by joining the promotion or signing with other promotions such as AEW.

Tegan Nox said she doesn't fit the demo that WWE is looking for

Tegan made her main roster debut on SmackDown in a tag team with Shotzi last year. However, she was released while the latter remained in the company.

During an interview, Nox stated that she didn't fit WWE's demographic because she's not what they were looking for.

"I just had this feeling where I wasn't... not welcome, but as such wanted; I don't fit the demographic that they're looking for. I'm a five-foot six blonde-brunette girl, covered in tattoos. Watching the product now, it's very much Diva era, going back to it, I feel. I always felt like I was on the chopping block, even if I could wrestle. I was not much of a personality or character enough for them to keep my job, which is weird. If they give me a character, I take it and run with it."

Tegan Nox and Shotzi defeated then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina multiple times but never got a title shot. It will be interesting to see if the former can win championship gold in her next pro wrestling destination.

