WWE Superstar teases massive Fatal 4-Way match involving Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt

Karrion Kross recently teased a huge match involving Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, and himself.

Karrion Kross made his big return to WWE on a recent edition of SmackDown. He brutally attacked former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and sent a stern warning to The Tribal Chief.

Kross has been hyping up his return and WWE future on a regular basis since then, via his official Instagram handle. He occasionally shares fan-edited pictures and recently posted a photo in which he can be seen carrying Roman Reigns' world titles.

Kross recently shared another fan-made image on his Instagram story. The picture was originally posted by a fan on their Instagram account and Kross ended up sharing it on his story. The picture features a fantasy match graphic for WWE Clash at The Castle: a Fatal Four-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with Karrion Kross, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bray Wyatt battling it out. You can check out the post below:

Check out the screengrab of Kross' story below:

Kross teases a big Fatal Four-Way match with a fan-edited picture

Roman Reigns is currently set to battle Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle

Upon Kross' WWE return, fans began speculating that he would be added to the Reigns-McIntyre match at Clash At The Castle. That doesn't seem to be the case, though.

As per a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kross won't be added to the match and it will remain a singles outing.

As for Bray Wyatt, rumors are running around that the former WWE Superstar is set to make his return in the near future. Fightful Select's report about Wyatt's rumored return was later backed up by another credible source, Wade Keller.

Kross' tease probably won't become a reality anytime soon, but stranger things have happened in WWE in the past. A Fatal Four-Way match featuring these four superstars would certainly attract a large audience.

What do you think of Karrion Kross' tease on Instagram? Do you think Bray Wyatt will be back in WWE, somewhere down the line?

